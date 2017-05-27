Couple abuse cops, tear uniform after husband found driving drunk

The couple was stopped by assistant sub-inspector Shrinath Chaubey and two constables while checking for drunk driving on Minto Road. (For representation only) The couple was stopped by assistant sub-inspector Shrinath Chaubey and two constables while checking for drunk driving on Minto Road. (For representation only)

A couple allegedly abused and tore the uniforms of two traffic police personnel who had stopped their car on Minto Road, after the man was found driving drunk, police said. The man’s wife even claimed to be a member of the Delhi Commission for Women and threatened the traffic police personnel with dire consequences, they added.

The man has been arrested while police are looking for his wife. The incident happened on the night of May 24 when Harikesh and his wife, accompanied by their child and her parents, were going towards Mayur Vihar from New Delhi Railway station. They were stopped by assistant sub-inspector Shrinath Chaubey and two constables while checking for drunk driving on Minto Road.

After Harikesh blew into the alcometer, it was found that the alcohol limit in his body was 58 mg/100 ml. The permissible limit for alcohol is 30 mg/100 ml. The traffic policeman started the process of challaning Harikesh but he got out of his car and started calling them “thieves” and hurled abuses at them, police said.

Meanwhile, his wife also came out of the car and while claiming to be a member of the state women’s panel, she slapped a policeman and even tore his uniform. One of the traffic policeman was recording the couple’s actions but they abused and threatened him, they added.

One of the traffic cops alerted the Barakhamba Road police station and help arrived from there. After the policemen arrived from the Barakhamba Road police station, the accused was arrested. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and his bail application has been rejected.

Since it was nighttime, the woman was allowed to go and was asked to come the next day. However, she has not turned up till now and had filed an application for anticipatory bail in the court, that is pending.

