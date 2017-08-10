Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF men accused of sexual harassment of schoolkids, one held

Police said that during a programme organised for CRPF personnel on Raksha Bandhan, the two approached girls going to the toilets and harassed three of them under the pretext of a body search. (Representational Image) Police said that during a programme organised for CRPF personnel on Raksha Bandhan, the two approached girls going to the toilets and harassed three of them under the pretext of a body search. (Representational Image)

One CRPF personnel was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing students of a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Palnar on July 31. Another CRPF personnel wanted in the case went on leave two days after the incident, and a warrant has been issued against him. Senior police officials said that the two troopers, belonging to CRPF’s 231 battalion, have been identified as Neeraj Kandwal and Shamim Ahmed.

Police said that during a programme organised for CRPF personnel on Raksha Bandhan, the two approached girls going to the toilets and harassed three of them under the pretext of a body search. A case was filed on August 7. Kandwal conducted the searches while Ahmed kept a watch, an official said. Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said, “Both the accused have been identified… On August 3, Kandwal went on leave to his home district in Uttarakhand. A police team has been sent to his village.” “The next step is to have statements recorded under Section 164 in front of a magistrate so it becomes clear how many girls were searched,” a police official said.

