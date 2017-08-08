Chandigarh Stalking Case: Why was she out late at night, BJP leader asks, faces flak

BJP leader said that parents must ensure “girls should not be seen roaming on roads after a certain hour in the evening”. BJP leader said that parents must ensure “girls should not be seen roaming on roads after a certain hour in the evening”.

Commenting on the Chandigarh stalking case, Chandigarh BJP vice-president Ramveer Bhatti on Monday sparked a row with his comment that the “probability is higher for girls being stalked if they are out at odd hours”

Bhatti told CNN-News18 channel, “Such cases tend to occur…and the probability is higher for girls being stalked if they are out at odd hours.” He also said that parents must ensure “girls should not be seen roaming on roads after a certain hour in the evening”. Soon after the remarks were aired, BJP’s Chandigarh unit said they were his personal views, and “not that of the party’s”. Bhatti later said he had made a comment in the context of women’s safety at night, and that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments.

Calling Bhatti’s comments “disgraceful”, BJP MP Kirron Kher told The Indian Express, “Every girl or boy is free to move out anytime of night. Let us not divert this into medieval mindsets.” Earlier, without naming Bhatti, BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur had tweeted: “I strongly condemn the eve teasing & stalking incident that has taken place. Men must learn to respect women & thr [their] individual space… Instead of questioning the girl why she ws [was] out at 12.30am, we must question those individuals & thr [their] mindset tht [that] leads to such harassment.”

Bhatti later said, “…bass, ye kaha tha ki bacche samay se jaayen, samay se aayen…ladkiyon ke liye nahi…bacchon ke liye kaha tha (I said children should return on time…it was not said specifically for girls…)”.

