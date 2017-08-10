Chandigarh Stalking Case: Barala hosts press conference, leaves after call from son

Vikas Barala surrenders before the Police on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Vikas Barala surrenders before the Police on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Four days after allegations of stalking being levelled against his son by an IAS officer’s daughter, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala held his first press conference on Wednesday, but left the venue abruptly after receiving a call from his son. He did not take any questions. Barala was accompanied by BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav, who addressed the media first and began attacking the Congress. Later, when the Haryana BJP chief started speaking, he was interrupted by his associate, who handed him a mobile phone saying, “Vikas is on line.” Barala then left to take the phone call. About 10 minutes later, Vikas and Ashish landed at the police station and were arrested.

During the press conference, Barala sat silently as the BJP spokesperson began by tageting the Congress. “Why didn’t Congress leaders go to Rohtak when a Nepalese woman was brutally killed after her gangrape during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda regime. BJP then refrained from playing politics,” said Yadav. As reporters asked Yadav to let Barala speak, the embattled BJP leader said he will give all the answers. Later, Barala addressed the media for about three minutes and said, “The moment I learnt that Chandigarh Police wanted Vikas to appear before them as part of the investigation, I asked him to abide by it. Vikas was out of Chandigarh. Therefore, I asked him to come back and go to the police. Earlier also, when Vikas was called by the police for questioning, he went and answered all the queries.”

Refuting charges of trying to influence the probe, he added, “We have not influenced any investigation. Whatever action this case merits, police should take. Varnika is like my daughter. If my son is named in the FIR, law should act… police should take appropriate action.”

