Centre trying to hush up issue to shield state BJP chief, son: Congress

The Congress Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to “hush up” the issue surrounding the stalking of a woman in Chandigarh, allegedly by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son and his friend. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told reporters, “The Home Ministry which directly controls the UT Administration and UT police of Chandigarh, is conspiring to hush up the entire matter so as to protect the Haryana state BJP president and his son.”

Congress alleged that police was being pressured and released videos of two press conferences addressed by a senior police officer to back its charge. He said DSP (East) Satish Kumar had initially stated that it was a case of abduction under sections 365 and 511 of the IPC. “The same officer, after two-and-a-half hours, said police has only charged them (Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar) with 354D for stalking. Police has not even charged them with section 354 which is outraging the modesty of a woman…” he said. “What is the reason? The reason is that the police then proceeded to lodge a case which is under bailable offences on the direction of the BJP government which is trying to cover up and hush up the entire matter. And now, CCTV footage of five different cameras have gone missing.”

“Will the Prime Minister and the BJP president answer to the nation as to why the BJP state and his children are being protected in this fashion?” he said. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi demanded punishment for the guilty. “Condemn attempt to kidnap& outrage modesty of young lady in Chdgrh.BJPGovt mst punish the guilty;not collude W/culprits &mindset they represent,” he tweeted. CPI leader D Raja questioned silence of the PM and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue. “The PM is accepting rakhis from sisters, but has not uttered a word for the daughter from Chandigarh.”

