Bus driver gets one year jail for killing cop

A Haryana Roadways bus driver, who rammed his vehicle into a motorcycle killing a Delhi Police personnel, has been sentenced to one year in jail by a court in New Delhi.

Special Judge Narinder Kumar dismissed the driver’s appeal and upheld a magisterial court’s order awarding one year jail term to Rohtash Singh, a resident of Sonipat. “The court finds that the metropolitan magistrate has rightly held that it was the accused (driver) who drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner,” the court said.

It also said the medical evidence has corroborated the prosecution version that constables — Satbir Singh and Ombir Singh — had sustained injuries due to the accident. Satbir later succumbed to injuries. The court upheld his conviction for the offences of causing death by negligence, rash driving, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life of others under the IPC and under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the prosecution, the accident took place on the night of January 16, 2002 when Ombir was riding a police patrolling motorcycle and Satbir was riding pillion. They were on duty in Burari area in north west Delhi.

When they reached Burari crossing, a Haryana roadways bus came from the side of Karnal Bypass, jumped the red signal and hit the motorcycle due to which both policemen fell down and sustained injuries. They were taken to a hospital by a PCR van where Satbir died.

The driver sought to set aside the magisterial court’s order claiming that statement of injured policeman Ombir was not in consonance with the prosecution version. He also referred to the statement of bus conductor, who had stated that the motorcyclist slipped due to a stone and hit a footpath in front of the bus.

