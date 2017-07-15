Bovine smugglers kill half-a-dozen cattle in UP

The incident took place in Bhoor Khitaura village in Sahaswan tehsil late last night. The smugglers also fired at villagers when they were trying to flee from the spot, he said. The incident took place in Bhoor Khitaura village in Sahaswan tehsil late last night. The smugglers also fired at villagers when they were trying to flee from the spot, he said.

Bovine smugglers allegedly killed at least half-a-dozen stray cattle and fired at people in a village in Badaun district, prompting the immediate suspension of the entire Dial 100 team, a senior police official said today.

The incident took place in Bhoor Khitaura village in Sahaswan tehsil late last night.

“Bovine smugglers killed at least half-a-dozen stray cattle and threw the skeletons after packing the flesh in a truck,” Senior Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash said.

The smugglers also fired at villagers when they were trying to flee from the spot, he said.

“Based on the complaints of the villagers, the entire team of Dial 100 (responsible for patrolling in the village) has been suspended,” he said.

The circle officer of Sahaswan has been asked to conduct a probe into the alleged laxity of the police station in-charge of Sahaswan Police Station and other staff, Prakash said.

Agitating villagers blocked the highway following which senior officials of the district administration reached the spot. They were pacifying the villagers to call off their protest.

