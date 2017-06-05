23 year old Woman alleges gang rape in auto-rickshaw in Gurugram

The woman alleged that three men sexually assaulted her on May 29. The woman alleged that three men sexually assaulted her on May 29.

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that her six-month-old daughter was killed by three unknown persons and she was gang raped by them in an auto-rickshaw in Gurugram last week, police said on Monday. The victim is a resident of Bass Kusla village near IMT Manesar. She said in her complaint to police that the incident took place on May 29 midnight.

She alleged that three men in an auto-rickshaw sexually assaulted her on the old Khandsa road in Gurugram, close to the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The woman said she left her home on May 29 night after an argument with her husband and was heading towards her parents’ home on Khandsa road.

“The men in an auto-rickshaw offered me a lift and after a while, started molesting me. When I objected, one of them threw my daughter on the ground after which she died and I was sexually assaulted,” the woman said in her complaint.

“Earlier, we had registered a case under relevant sections of murder, molestation and common intent against unknown persons after the woman refused to undergo medical examination. Now, she is alleging gang rape. We are investigating it further,” a senior police officer told IANS.

