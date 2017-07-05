Crime records of SP MLA & son ‘destroyed’ in 2014, probe ordered

AN INQUIRY has been ordered after an inspection revealed that crime records of local Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav and his son Vijay Pratap Yadav were destroyed at Shikohabad police station in Firozabad district in 2014, when the previous Akhilesh Yadav government was in power. Hari Om is sitting MLA from Sirsaganj Assembly seat, and Vijay Pratap is chairman of the district panchayat, Firozabad.

Ajay Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Firozabad, said that during an inspection at Shikohabad police station in the last week of March this year, he had discovered that the history-sheet map of both Hari Om and Vijay Pratap were missing from the records. “While scrutinising other records, I found that history-sheets of both were destroyed in 2014,” he added.

“It was established through records available with the local intelligence unit that history-sheets of Hari Om and Vijay Pratap, each having over a dozen cases against them, were at Shikohabad police station. I have directed Firozabad’s additional superintendent of police (city) to conduct an inquiry to find out on whose direction they were destroyed,” the SSP said.

He also said that the SP, ASP and deputy SP posted in Firozabad during that period, as well as the then SHO and head clerk at Shikohabad police station, would be questioned.

“If officials are found guilty, either an FIR would be registered or a letter will be sent to the DGP headquarters and home department recommending departmental action,” the SSP added.

Rakesh Kumar Singh was SSP of Firozabad when the history-sheets destroyed, confirmed a police official in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Firozabad (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh said notices have already been issued to all concerned police officials and their statements are yet to be recorded.

When contacted, Hari Om said, “I was unaware of this. A history-sheet is a confidential document of police and it is for them to find out when it was opened and destroyed.” Shikohabad police station SHO Vijay Kumar said he had joined the police station three days ago and had no knowledge about the inquiry.

