Crime rate down in Mumbai, up in Maharashtra

The crime rate in Maharashtra has increased marginally from 355.19 crimes per 1 lakh citizens registered in 2015 to 357.41 crimes per 1 lakh citizens in 2016. The national crime rate stands at 379.3. Mumbai’s crime rate, however, seems to have come down marginally from 362 cases per 1 lakh citizens in 2015 to 320.9 cases in 2016, according to the Crime in India numbers released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Crime rate is defined as crime cases per 1 lakh of population.

There were a total of 4.30 lakh cases registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and state laws in Maharashtra in 2016. While Maharashtra ranks fifth in the total number of cases filed, in terms of crime registered per lakh of the population, it holds the eighth rank among 29 states and seven union territories in the country.

The Mumbai Police had in 2016 registered 59,072 cases under the Indian Penal Code and the state laws. This number is a 12 per cent decrease from 2015 when a total of 66,676 cases were registered.

In the country’s top 19 metropolitan cities with a population over 20 lakh, Mumbai ranks 3rd in the share of crime incidents, preceded only by Delhi and Chennai. However, in terms of crime rate, Mumbai comes way down the order at rank 15.

The state has, however, shown an increase in violent crimes. With a total of 42,468 cases, it has a crime rate of 35.2, which is higher than the national average of 33.7. In 2015, with 37290 cases, its crime rate was 31.3.

In 2016, the Mumbai Police had registered 6,096 crimes that are classified as violent crimes. The rate for violent crime in Mumbai stands at 33.1 cases per lakh as against the average of 40.6 in the top metropolitan cities of the country. More than 52,000 people went missing in the state last year, the highest in the country.

As of last year, there are 94,919 people in Maharashtra declared as missing, again the highest number in the country. Of these, 49,338 are women and 45,581 are men, the data shows.

Of the 52,209 people who went missing in 2016, as many as 28,316 are women and 23,893 are men. However, the state police have also been the most successful in finding missing people, recovering 40,651 missing individuals last year — 22,702 women and 17,949 men.

Nationally, Maharashtra (4,189) recorded the third highest number of rape cases after Madhya Pradesh (4,882) and Uttar Pradesh (4,816). Additionally, there were 7,956 cases of kidnapping in the state last year, behind only Delhi. Maharashtra is also second only to Delhi in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, with 4,815 incidents last year.

Maharashtra accounted for 19.3 per cent of all cyber crime cases registered in the country last year, with 2,380 cases. Only Uttar Pradesh, with 2,639 cases, reported more offences.

In all, courts in the state convicted 92,688 people last year and 1.8 lakh individuals.

Crimes committed on the railways also recorded a rise of 10 per cent between 2015 and 2016. A total of 2.23 lakh criminal offences were registered with the railway police last year, up from 1.96 lakh in 2015.

The state also ranks at the top in the number of persons arrested (2,22,842), cases registered (2,23,014), number of cases chargesheeted (2,19,709), persons chargesheeted (2,20,064), cases convicted (2,16,794) and persons convicted (2,16,881).

According to the reports by the NCRB, nearly one in every five crimes registered by the Railway Protection Force occurs in Maharashtra (20.9%).

