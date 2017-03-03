Tribal teen abducted, sold and forced to marry; five arrested

A 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted from her house in Jhaghadia taluka of Bharuch district, “sold” for Rs 1.5 lakh to a man in Surat and later forced to marry him, police said Thursday. Jhaghadia police Wednesday had arrested five persons in this connection, including the husband of the minor. The accused were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till March 6.

According to investigators, the girl was abducted from her house by “middlemen” on February 2 when her parents were out in the field. Her parents later filed a missing report with the Umallah police station in Bharuch, but there was no breakthrough.

In the meanwhile, on February 15, her father received a call from one of the alleged middleman, identified as Shantilal Vasawa, who informed him that his daughter has married a man in Surat, police said.

Seeking the girl’s school leaving certificate, Shantilal later met her father, who wished to see her. However, Shantilal refused, following which the girl’s father reported the matter to Umallah police, but they allegedly did not act on the complaint.

Later, he visited Circle Police inspector of Jhaghadia P G Narwade, who launched a probe into the complaint, rescued the girl and arrested the five on Wednesday evening. Besides the Surat man, police arrested Shantilal Vasawa, Chetan Vasawa, Ranjeet Vasawa and his wife Asha Vasawa, all residents of different villages in Jhaghadia taluka.

“We have arrested the accused and after primary investigations it is found that a well-established network is operational in Bharuch district. Chetan, Shantilal, Ranjit are middlemen and they knew the victim’s family. We suspect that the Jhaghadia middlemen might have come in contact with those involved in such rackets in Surat, and later they hatched the plan to abduct the girl. The middlemen keep information about men looking for brides. The Surat man who married the girl was unaware that she was a minor. Ranjit and his wife Asha posed as parents of the girl and sought Rs 1.5 lakh as part of the marriage deal. It appears that more people involved in this racket and we will identify and arrest them in coming days. We will also try and find out how many girls were sold and forced to get married,” said Narwade.