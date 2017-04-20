Crime Branch gets Yasin Bhatkal’s custody

Alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal on Wednesday was remanded in the custody of the Surat crime branch for eight days in connection with planting of 29 bombs at different places in the city in 2008. The bombs were detected in time and none of them exploded.

The Surat police took custody of Bhatkal from the Ahmedabad police and produced him before a special court, seeking a 14-day custody. But, the court granted Bhatkal’s remand to the Surat crime branch till April 27. The first live bomb was recovered from a traffic island in City Light area on July 28, 2008. It was spotted by an SMC staffer, who was cleaning the traffic island. In the following two days, police had found as many as 28 bombs.

After discovery of the bombs, police had picked up two alleged local IM operatives from a rented accomodation in Khajurawadi area of the city, and during further investigation names of Yasin Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal, Ikbal Bhatkal Sajid Mansuri, Qayamuddin Kapadia and other alleged IM members had cropped up.

