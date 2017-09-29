Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest last week against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest last week against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

The Crime Branch has begun a probe in the violence in the BHU campus and has issued notice to 20 members of the proctorial board, including the former chief proctor, asking them to record their statements, officials said today.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest last week against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. SP (Crime) Gyanendra Prasad said the investigation into the violence had begun and they are perusing the CCTV footage.

He said a cyber team had also been engaged in the case and a dozen mobile numbers that were active near the incident spot, when the alleged eve-teasing took place, had been put on surveillance. He said notice has been served to nearly 20 proctorial board members, including former chief proctor O N Singh, who were on duty on the day of incident. They have been asked to record their oral or written statement before the Crime Branch within three days.

Any person having information regarding the incident can also give details to the Crime Branch in its office or on phone, he said adding, their identity would be kept secret. He said information is also being collected about anti-social elements residing in and around the campus and those who frequently visit there.

Senior Superintendent of Police R K Bhardwaj had transferred the investigation of all cases related to the violence in the BHU campus, one of the 43 central universities in the country, to the Crime Branch and the Lanka Police was also assisting in the probe.

