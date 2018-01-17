Crime against women: Entire Cabinet is worried, says Capt Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said Tuesday that the entire state Cabinet was worried over the recent incidents of violence against women in the state, and wanted to assure the people that any misdeed would not be tolerated and the culprits would be severely punished.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting, he said the government had taken a serious note of such incidents. “The opposition parties, instead of grinding their own axe, should shoulder their responsibility to the society and help the administration in taking on the nefarious elements so that such misdeeds could be prevented,” he added.

In reply to a question, Capt Abhimanyu said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Programme from Panipat on January 22, 2015. “The present government carried out a holistic campaign during the last three years to ensure strict compliance of the PC and PNDT Act as a result of which the sex ratio in the state had improved considerably,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App