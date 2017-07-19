Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s flat burgled

Since Yadav was in a hurry to leave for the Sri Lanka tour on Tuesday, the complaint was registered by his friend with police, who swung into action and found that one of two furniture makers working on the eighth floor was missing. (File Photo) Since Yadav was in a hurry to leave for the Sri Lanka tour on Tuesday, the complaint was registered by his friend with police, who swung into action and found that one of two furniture makers working on the eighth floor was missing. (File Photo)

ON Monday, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav landed a job with the Reserve Bank of India, but on Tuesday he was left poorer by two mobile phones and Rs 45,000 following a burglary at his flat in the Shivaji Nagar

locality. Police have arrested a furniture maker, working a floor below the ninth-storey flat of Yadav. Yadav and his family had gone for dinner on Monday evening, when accused Rajendra Chaudhary entered his flat through a window.

Since Yadav was in a hurry to leave for the Sri Lanka tour on Tuesday, the complaint was registered by his friend with police, who swung into action and found that one of two furniture makers working on the eighth floor was missing. Police nabbed him from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and recovered the stolen items from him.

Earlier on Monday, Yadav had joined the RBI here as assistant manager following his selection by the bank in sports category recruitment.

