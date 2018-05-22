Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife ‘assaulted’ by cop after accident

Ravindra Jadeja along wife Riva. (AP File Photo) Ravindra Jadeja along wife Riva. (AP File Photo)

CRICKETER RAVINDRA Jadeja’s wife Riva was allegedly physically assaulted by a police constable after her car was involved in an accident with the constable’s motorbike in Jamnagar city on Monday.

Police said the incident took place late Monday evening on the busy Saru Section Road of Jamnagar city. “Riva Jadeja was driving in her car and the constable was leaving police headquarters when the two vehicles collided. An argument ensued and the police constable attacked her,” SP (Jamnagar) Pradip Shejul told The Indian Express. The SP said Riva had sustained bruises in the attack. “We are in the process of registering her complaint. The constable was detained soon after the incident,” he said.

Later in the evening, police said that they were in the process of booking the constable on the basis of a complaint filed by Riva.

