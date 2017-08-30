Cricketer held for fraud ‘used to make clients meet foreign players’

29-year-old Saurabh Bhambri 29-year-old Saurabh Bhambri

A week after a 29-year-old state-level cricketer was arrested for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of getting them visas so they could play for private clubs in Australia, police have found that the accused had made some of his “clients” meet a former international-level player, who has played first-class cricket for both Australia and England.

As per the FIR, the accused, Saurabh Bhambri, used to arrange several tournaments for aspirants, and had called the cricketer, who hails from Australia, as the chief guest at one such event. A former Indian cricketer was also one of his guests.

The complainant in the case, Rishab Tyagi, son of a farmer in Hapur, told police that he had participated in the Bareilly Premier League, organised by Bhambri, in June 2015. In Bareilly, Tyagi said he met three other players, one of whom told him that Bhambri was sending him to play in Australia.

Soon after, Bhambri made the complainant meet the Australian cricketer, the FIR states. Bhambri told him he knows people in the Australian cricket association and could send him to the country for two years as well. “He said he knew cricketers well, which is why he could call them as guests,” the FIR stated.

After the commencement of the event in Bareilly, Bhambri asked Tyagi to pay him Rs 7 lakh so that he could send him to Australia, the FIR states. The final deal was struck in Delhi, the FIR states.

The complainant managed to convince his father to give him the lump sum after he saw the international and Indian cricketing stars hobnobbing with the accused, it states.

Sources said Bhambri, who has played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, C K Nayudu trophy, inter-university cricket tournaments and for a private club in England, formed a company in 2009.

He would offer people a chance to be part of his ‘cricket academy’ and would promise aspiring cricketers visas in exchange for a hefty sum. Police said a case was lodged against Bhambri after four complainants, including Tyagi, came forward. He was arrested and Rs 20 lakh was recovered from his account.

