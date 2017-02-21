Cricketer drives car onto Andheri railway platform, held

Harmeet Singh was released on bail. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Harmeet Singh was released on bail. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

In the second such incident within three months, a motorist drove his car onto the platform of Andheri railway station Monday morning. Cricketer Harmeet Singh, who has represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, drove his car onto Platform No. 1 of the Andheri station around 7.15 am, causing chaos and inconvenience to passengers. He claimed to have taken a wrong turn. No passengers were injured in the incident as the platform was not crowded.

Singh (25), a resident of Malad, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which also confiscated his car. He was later granted bail. A police officer said his lawyer urged the court to take a lenient view of the situation, considering Singh had a promising career ahead of him.

Singh was booked for endangering safety of passengers, obstructing the running of a train, destroying railway property and other relevant provisions of the Railway Act. “Singh said that he had dropped a friend in Bandra and was driving back home when he took a wrong turn and turned into the entrance to the railway station opposite McDonald’s restaurant,” said M Rathod, senior inspector, Railway Protection Force, Andheri.

Rathod added that Singh, who claimed to be new to the city, drove into the structure because he was negligent. “There are signs outside the building. Fortunately, there was no train on the platform at the time,” he said. Harbour line trains ply on Platform No. 1, which does not have the same frequency as those of suburban trains on the other platforms.

“Fortunately, platform one is not very crowded in the morning, and hence no one was injured,” Rathod said. A slow left-arm bowler, Singh represented the country in the 2012 under-19 World Cup and played for the Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL 2013. He currently represents Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy.