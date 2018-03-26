From Russia fire to ball tampering saga: Live Updates of top stories of the day

At least 37 people are feared dead and 70 others injured after a fire engulfed a busy shopping centre in western Siberia, Russia. Scores more, including children, are reported missing. The fire reportedly started on the upper floor of the Winter Cherry complex and soon spread to other areas. Over 70 people are reported to be injured. The authorities have pressed disaster management teams and firefighters to control the inferno, whose cause is yet to be ascertained.
READ | At least 37 dead, over 100 rescued as shopping centre goes up in flames: Top Developments
A development in the Bhagalpur clashes aftermath. Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for allegedly inciting communal violence, has said that he will not surrender and will move an anticipatory bail plea.
READ | Bhagalpur clash: Why should I surrender, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son
In cricket, reports of under-fire Steve Smith returning to Australia from Cape Town at the conclusion of the third Test against South Africa have been quashed by Cricket Australia. In the aftermath of the ball tampering controversy where Smith was handed a one-match ban, reports in the Australian media said he would get back home to face the music.
READ | Steve Smith not to return to Australia amid reports
Anish Bhanwala was one of the three India shooters who qualified for the final of men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. But, he achieved the top rank in the qualifying event. Hours later, Anish achieved the top rank in the final as well and won the gold medal for India in the event at the Junior Shooting World Cup in Sydney on Monday. READ MORE
The Delhi government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to ensure a daily supply of 450 cusecs of potable water. The board, in a plea to the apex court, said Haryana was supplying 120 cusecs less water to the national capital in violation of the water-sharing agreements. READ HERE
BJP national president Amit Shah will tour poll-bound Karnataka for two days starting today as the party seeks to win back the Lingayat vote bank ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Shah will visit mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities during his visit.