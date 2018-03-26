From Russia fire to ball tampering saga: Live Updates of top stories of the day

Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. (Photo: AP) Smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. (Photo: AP)

At least 37 people are feared dead and 70 others injured after a fire engulfed a busy shopping centre in western Siberia, Russia. Scores more, including children, are reported missing. The fire reportedly started on the upper floor of the Winter Cherry complex and soon spread to other areas. Over 70 people are reported to be injured. The authorities have pressed disaster management teams and firefighters to control the inferno, whose cause is yet to be ascertained.

READ | At least 37 dead, over 100 rescued as shopping centre goes up in flames: Top Developments

A development in the Bhagalpur clashes aftermath. Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued for allegedly inciting communal violence, has said that he will not surrender and will move an anticipatory bail plea.

READ | Bhagalpur clash: Why should I surrender, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son

In cricket, reports of under-fire Steve Smith returning to Australia from Cape Town at the conclusion of the third Test against South Africa have been quashed by Cricket Australia. In the aftermath of the ball tampering controversy where Smith was handed a one-match ban, reports in the Australian media said he would get back home to face the music.

READ | Steve Smith not to return to Australia amid reports

Follow for the latest updates on what is making news today

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd