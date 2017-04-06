Crew of vessel at Kandla Port raises alarm over depleting food supplies

The crew of merchant vessel anchored in the waters of the Kandla port has sent out a video message on the social media, stating that the vessel has been idling at the port in Gujarat for the last 15 days and the crew onboard will soon run out of food and essential supplies. Officials of the Kandla Port Trust (KPT) on Wednesday confirmed the presence of the vessel anchored in the port waters and said that the issue was being monitored.

In a recorded video message, the captain of the ship Nautical Global VII is seen talking about how the crew members have not been paid their salaries for the last five months. He also seeks food supplies for the crew onboard as they have run out of provisions and have only rice left to sustain the crew for just one more day.

When contacted, KPT officials said, “The vessel belongs to two brothers. They had a dispute and had approached the High Court. Currently, both the vessels belonging to the company, including Nautical Global VII, have been arrested and are lying in port waters for the last one month. We cannot give the necessary clearances to the vessel once the HC orders a vessel to be arrested.”

When quizzed about the crew members running out of food, the official said, “We have spoken to their local agents, Atlantic Shipping. The crew is being provided with food and rations every 10 days. The crew members have just raised an alarm and have sent panic messages after they felt they might run out of supplies earlier than expected. We are looking into the matter,” the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now