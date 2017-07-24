Crew member of ship evacuated for treatment in Mangaluru 

Crew member Julious Clivete suffered from severe abdominal pain in lower right side. (File) Crew member Julious Clivete suffered from severe abdominal pain in lower right side. (File)

A 45-year-old Filipino crew member of a ship who suffered severe abdominal pain was evacuated for medical attention here with the New Mangalore Port authorities providing timely assistance. The port authorities had received a distress message ‘medical assistance required’ from the master of MT Kriti Sfakia through their local agents at 10.45 AM yesterday, a release from the port said.

The vessel was coming from Singapore and headed to Iran.The master of the ship informed that there was a medical emergency for a Filipino crew member Julious Clivete, who suffered from severe abdominal pain in lower right side, it said. The port authorities responded to the distress call and arranged port pilot for medical evacuation inside the basin. The patient was successfully evacuated using port craft and the crew was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, the release said.

