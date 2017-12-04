Creating job opportunities a priority: J&K minister

Jammu and Kashmir Minister of Industries and Commerce Chander Prakash Ganga(Express archive photo) Jammu and Kashmir Minister of Industries and Commerce Chander Prakash Ganga(Express archive photo)

Creating job opportunities for the youth is a priority for the state government, Jammu and Kashmir Minister of Industries and Commerce Chander Prakash Ganga said on Monday. The minister said initiatives and schemes have been launched to promote small-scale industries and other businesses, so that the issue of unemployment could be resolved.

“Government is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir an industrial hub and tap all possible avenues to create employment opportunities for the state youth,” Ganga said, after inaugurating a walnut processing unit in Bari Brahmana town in Samba district.

On providing better facilities to industries like round-the-clock power, road connectivity and better infrastructure, he said the state would have central-government incentives similar to the northeastern states.

“Along with the incentive packages from central government, the state government has also come up with a number of policy measures like fiscal incentives, availability of land banks, development of industrial corridors, power availability and ease of doing business to extend a red carpet welcome to the potential investors in the state,” he added.

