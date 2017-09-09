Create job providers, not just seekers: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged organisations to engage in social service and bring about a change where jobseekers become job providers. He also said people should learn multiple skills to improve their social and financial livelihood.

“I feel if a person acquires two-three different skills, his livelihood will improve…. If more languages and skills are learned… employment will grow more,” Bhagwat said at GMR Group’s event on corporate social responsibility.

The event was attended by Civil Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, junior Civil Aviation minister Jayant Sinha, and former skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, among others.

