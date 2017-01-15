‘Crazy Sumit’ made first video with mother

(Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube) (Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube)

Investigation into Sumit Kumar Singh — who uploaded a video in which he is seen kissing seemingly unsuspecting women and then running away in Connaught Place — has revealed that the first video he ever put up on YouTube featured his mother and received seven lakh hits, earning him Rs 15,000 from an online company.

Sumit, who operated the YouTube channel, The Crazy Sumit, had claimed before police on Friday that the women he kissed were aware of the video and had consented to be part of it. On Saturday, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch approached the parents of the women to verify his claims.

Sources said Sumit was questioned by investigators for about four hours on Friday. “He told police he was temporarily bedridden after an accident three years ago. During that time, he used to watch prank videos on YouTube. That’s when he got the idea of earning money by making his own prank videos,” police sources said.

“He requested his mother to be part of his first video, where he plays the role of a drunk man informing her that his girlfriend is pregnant. The video got seven lakh hits, following which he got Rs 15,000 as reward from an online company. Sumit showed the bank transaction details to the Delhi Police,” police sources said. Investigation revealed that Sumit has uploaded 36 videos on YouTube till date.