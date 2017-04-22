Cracks in coalition after council poll defeat; Ram Madhav works on patchup

First to call on Madhav at the BJP office was Drabu and in the nearly hour-long meeting, both discussed the situation in Kashmir and measures needed to restore peace. First to call on Madhav at the BJP office was Drabu and in the nearly hour-long meeting, both discussed the situation in Kashmir and measures needed to restore peace.

WITH the chill deepening in the BJP-PDP coalition after the boycott of the oath-taking ceremony of new MLCs by PDP ministers and legislators last evening, leaders of both the ruling People’s Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Friday went into a huddle to discuss the situation in the Kashmir Valley and the fissures within.

Although there was no official word from either side until late evening, BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, before calling on state Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan here, held separate meetings with a PDP emissary and state’s Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and Director General of Police Sheesh Pal Vaid at the party office in Trikuta Nagar.

This meeting came a day before Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has expressed her strong reservations against videos showing Army excesses, travels to New Delhi.

First to call on Madhav at the BJP office was Drabu and in the nearly hour-long meeting, both discussed the situation in Kashmir and measures needed to restore peace. During the meeting, Drabu is said to have conveyed to Madhav his party’s displeasure over the statement by Industries Minister Chander Parkash Ganga that stone-pelters in Valley need to be beaten up and even shot. He also raised the issue of the BJP’s failure to secure one vote for PDP candidate Abdul Qayoom Dar which led to his defeat during the recent Legislative Council elections despite his having been fielded on a “safe’’ seat from Jammu.

Later in the afternoon, DGP Vaid met Madhav at the BJP headquarters. Details of the meeting were not available but sources said that both discussed the Valley and the April 29-30 visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Jammu.

Asking party leaders not to make statements on the situation in Kashmir, Madhav is said to have told them that the government was working to restore peace and there will be calm soon, a senior party leader attending the meeting told The Indian Express.

Later, Madhav called on Governor Vohra at Raj Bhawan. He discussed issues relating to “security environment and the initiatives under consideration for hastening the developmental process and promoting peace and normalcy’’, an official release here said.

Speaking to reporters, BJP’s J&K in charge Avinash Rai Khanna said: “Discussions have been going on over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the outcome will be conveyed to you in due course.” When asked about PDP minister visiting Madhav at the BJP headquarters, Khanna said: “Ours has been a coalition and sometime we also go there’’. Both discussed the situation in the state, he added.

However, the meeting with party leaders mainly focused on arrangements for Shah’s visit as part of his 95-day travel across the country, Khanna said. The DGP had also come to discuss arrangements as to who will meet Shah and where all he will be going, Khanna said, adding: “These two days are very important for us’’.

Significantly, Madhav’s visit comes a day after relations between the two partners hit a new low with all PDP ministers and legislators, except for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veerim boycotting the oath-taking function of newly elected MLCs at the State Legislative Council last evening in protest against alleged “backstabbing’’ by the BJP.

Even PDP’s Yasir Reshi, who had been elected to the Legislative Council from the Valley, did not show up.

A senior PDP leader said there had been six vacancies in the Council going to polls on April 17. Of them, three seats were from Kashmir Valley, two in Jammu and one reserved for Poonch district. With its total strength of 58 members in the Assembly, the coalition was set to win two seats in the Valley, the Poonch reserve seat and the one in Jammu region where the united opposition, with 31 votes, had backed Congress’s Balbir Singh for the second seat.

“As per electoral understanding, we gave one of the two safe seats to BJP in the Valley and the one reserved for Poonch despite the fact that it did not have a single MLA from any of those two places,” said PDP spokesman Ved Mahajan. “In return, PDP was given the seat considered safe for the coalition with an understanding that its candidate Abdul Qayoom Dar will poll 30 votes leaving 28 for BJP’s Vikram Randhawa contesting the second vacancy considered unsafe in view of united opposition’s 31 votes.”

However, during the polling, independent MLA from Zanskar, Aga Syed Bakir Hussain Rizvi, who later associated with PDP, cross-voted for Randhawa resulting in a tie between two candidates who polled 29 votes each. Later, Randhawa was declared elected through a draw of lots.

Mahajan said the party was aware of Rizvi’s decision not to vote for Dar and had, therefore, approached a senior BJP minister who instructed a party MLA from Chenab Valley to vote for the PDP candidate. But the legislator voted for Randhawa saying he had been issued a whip by his party.

The coalition government is under pressure to contain the current turmoil in the Valley in view of the Amarnath yatra and the Durbar move from Jammu to Srinagar. While the Civil Secretariat and other Durbar offices close in Jammu on April 28-29 and reopen in Srinagar on May 8, the Amarnath yatra is expected to begin June 29 and continue until August 7.

