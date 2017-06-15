Crackdown on Drugs: STF searches arrested cop’s Amritsar house for three hours, seizes CCTV recorder

Inderjit Singh being taken to his ancestral house in Amritsdar Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh Inderjit Singh being taken to his ancestral house in Amritsdar Wednesday. Rana Simranjit Singh

A team of anti-drugs Special Task Force on Wednesday conducted a search operation at the house of arrested Punjab Police inspector, Inderjit Singh, in Amritsar. Inderjit was arrested from Jalandhar on Monday and STF had recovered four kg of heroin, three kg of smack, live cartridges of various calibre, one illegal 9 mm pistol made in Italy, Rs 16.5 lakh in cash and 3550 GB pounds during searches at his residences.

Inderjit’s house was sealed after the arrest. On Wednesday, STF team brought Inderjit along and took him inside the house twice during the search operation. The search started at 11:30 am and continued for nearly three hours.

Apart from some documents, the STF reportedly took in its possession the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed in the house. As Inderjit did not provide keys, STF team used a hammer to break open the locks of rooms and the cupboards.

STF IG Rashpal Singh, however, declined to divulge any information regarding the search conducted saying probe was at an initial stage. According to sources, STF was looking for evidence that allegedly links Inderjit to politicians. He was considered close to a powerful Akali leader from Majha.

His call records are also being analysed by the STF. An official revealed that Inderjit’s bank accounts and financial transactions were also being srcutinised. Meanwhile, the details of cases registered against him has been sent to the DGP after obtaining records from the Vigilance Bureau. As per the details sent to the DGP, a case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Inderjit on February 12, 2015 at Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad 1 police station.

The case was registered following a vigilance inquiry, which observed that while working as CIA in-charge in Tarn Tarn, Inderjit took a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from one Jagdeep Singh through two persons and another of Rs 3.5 lakh from one Parminder Singh in a case. VB Director G Nageswara Rao, when asked about the corruption case against Inderjit dating back to 2015, said: “Investigations are on in the case. We will soon complete the investigations.”

Inderjit is likely to be dismissed shortly, sources said. A senior police official said on the basis of the report sent by STF “administrative action” will be taken against Inderjit shortly.

