Crack on track: Major rail accident averted in Jharkhand

Representational Image Representational Image

A major accident was on Friday averted when a keyman on duty stopped the Tatanagar-Itwari Passenger train between Rajkharswan and Barabambo stations under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway after he spotted a fracture on the track, railway officials said, reports news agency PTI.

A prompt action on identifying a fracture on the track by the on-duty keyman, Bhubaneshwar Pradhan, led the driver of the train to stop it between Rajkharswan and Barabambo stations around 7.30 am on Friday, said Bhaskar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Chakradharpur division of SER).

On being informed about the fault on the track, the maintenance team rushed to the spot and repaired it, he said. The train left for its destination at around 8.15 am, Bhaskar said while appreciating the prompt action of Pradhan, who had bursted fire-crackers and shown red signal to stop the train.

He said Pradhan will be honoured for his good work and a recommendation will be sent at the Divisional level. Owing to the fog prevailing early morning, SER has already launched patrolling in all important and identified section of the division.

Besides, the railways have also undertaken an initiative to identify and repair identified faults on track on a day-to-day basis, Bhaskar added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App