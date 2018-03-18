CPRF commandant transferred to Nagaland

The Commandant of CRPF’s 212 Battalion, whose nine men were killed in an IED blast on Tuesday in Sukma, has been transferred from Chhattisgarh to the Northeast. Commandant Prashant Dhar has been directed to move from Chhattisgarh to Khatkhati near Dimapur in Nagaland, according to an order issued by CRPF headquarters in Delhi. The Indian Express had on Saturday reported that CRPF headquarters was mulling action against Dhar for allowing his men to move from Kistaram camp to Palodi in two mine-protected vehicles (MPVs) despite strict instructions by DG RR Bhatnagar against doing so. One of the MPVs was blasted by Maoists.

Sources said Dhar would be replaced by Commandant Harminder Singh of 23 Battalion, based in Kashmir. The process may take some time since transfers in and out of Chhattisgarh require some hand-holding exercise, they added. Dhar, who sources said has a good career record, was found wanting in his duty to exercise caution in the movement of his men and not following the instructions of his superiors.

On the day of the attack, Dhar’s battalion had an encounter with Maoists near Palodi at 8 am. The Maoist ambush was repulsed after which Bhatnagar had told the personnel not to make any movement on the Kistaram-Palodi road as there was a possibility of Maoists launching another attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App