CPM’s 22nd Congress: Amid rift over political resolution, call for secret ballot

The discussion on the political resolution moved by Prakash Karat and the minority view presented by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is heading towards an interesting climax. In a twist, many members who spoke on Thursday demanded secret voting to decide the party line on Friday.

Sources said in all likelihood there will be voting to clinch the matter on Friday, given that both sides led by Karat and Yechury are sticking to their positions and showing no signs of backing down. Sources said delegates from as many as five states demanded secret voting, an unknown practice in the CPM’s party congress — its once-in-three-years national conclave.

While those who spoke from Kerala favoured Karat’s official draft, which calls for no understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress, Yechury’s view that the option of a tactical understanding with the Congress should be kept open for the 2019 general elections received support from West Bengal delegates. Sources said both views got virtually equal support from delegates from states who spoke Thursday.

Sources said a delegate from Bengal — Kallol Majumdar — backed the Karat line, breaking ranks with his Bengal counterparts. Sources in the Yechury camp said many members from Kerala agree with his view in private but were not saying so openly as they didn’t want to antagonise the state leadership.

The Yechury camp hopes to clinch the matter in the event of a secret ballot. Sources said the Karat camp is opposed to the idea as secret voting is not a practice in CPM. “They will oppose it to the hilt….The minority view (of Yechury) did not find support of delegates only from from Kerala and Tripura. That is why secret ballot proposal is being resolutely opposed,” a senior CPM leader from West Bengal told The Indian Express.

On the political line, the official draft presented by Karat says the main task is to defeat the BJP and its allies by rallying all secular and democratic forces but maintains this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress. The Yechury view, on the other hand, is that “suitable electoral tactics should be worked out to ensure that the primary objective of ousting the RSS-BJP government and its policies is achieved while not entering into any electoral front or alliance with bourgeois-landlord parties”. He doesn’t use the word “understanding”.

