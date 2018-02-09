CPM workers threatening to kill my father for joining BJP: Daughter’s viral Facebook video

A class XI student and the daughter of a local BJP leader in Kasaragod district of Kerala has appealed for help in a Facebook video after CPM workers allegedly threatened to kill her father. Ashwini, daughter of Sukumaran, said in the video that her father recently joined the BJP in the presence of state president Kummanam Rajasekharan at a function in Kanjangad. “Local CPM leaders did not like my father joining the BJP as this area is known to be a stronghold of the Communists,” she said in the video.
“Day before yesterday, me and my father were returning from my school in Karinthalam when five CPM workers threatened him for joining the BJP. They said that they will not let him live and that they will kill him in the town itself. They boasted that they are not scared of anyone, especially the police,” Ashwini added.
Taking the name of the CPM workers who threatened her father, Ashwini continued, “To go to school, I have to walk to Karinthalam for 20 minutes. Now, my father is accompanying me. Yesterday, we had to take an alternative route because they were waiting for us.”
“Since they said that they are not scared of the police, I don’t know if going to the police will help. I am going through emotional trauma. There has to be a solution to this,” she said.
Ashwini’s video on Facebook has gone viral. The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded security for Sukumaran and his family.
The local unit of the CPM, however, dismissed the threats calling it a mere ‘political stunt’ and a ‘bid to make news.’ “This guy (Sukumaran) was never associated with our party so there is no reason to threaten him. He used to be a member of the CPI, then crossed over into Congress. We heard he was also a part of a rationalist group and then became a Naxal. Now, he has joined the BJP. Every election, he changes parties,” TK Ravi, CPM area secretary, told the Indian Express.
“After seeing the video, I enquired but no such threat has been made. They have filed a police complaint, so we will fight it legally,” he added.
- Feb 9, 2018 at 5:01 pmA new kind of sensationalism from BJP. In Gujarat, it was Dr. Manmohan Singh conniving with pakistan, and offcourse supari for Modi given to ISI. BJP is quite innovative when it comes to create sensation. Wish they would half as good when it comes to governance and economic development.Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 4:58 pmCPM-BJP VIOLENCE in KERALA commenced whe CPM targeted BJP MEMBERS and KI-LLED them. ........... If BJP attacking CPM CADRE in Kerala was the cause of CPM-BJP violence, such attacks should have happened all over INDIA. The CPM POLITBURO LEADERS should have been HOUNDED out of DELHI where BJP is substantially stronger than CPM. .......................... COMMUNISM has been VIOLENT all over the WORLD- the SIBERIAN CONCENTRATION CAMPS of USSR, POL POT KI-LING more than 7,20,000 in Cambodia, Million death during Cultural Revolution in China to present day KI-LLINGS in KIM's NORTH KOREA are all example COMMUNIST VIOLENCE. The same COMMUNIST VIOLENCE is being perpetrated in Kerala too.Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 4:42 pmThe authority and conscientious people or just Somebody ought to help her.Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 4:42 pmwhat about you harassing, humiliating an innocent guy and proclaiming him as your father to hide your stalking, harassments, stealing ?Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 4:20 pmWhere is convert and pervert Prakash RajReply
