Latest News

CPM worker attacked in Kerala

Earlier this year, an RSS activist who was accused of killing a CPM worker was allegedly hacked to death by CPM men.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 3, 2017 8:31 pm
cpm, cpm worker attacked, rss, cpm worker kerala, cpm political attack The CPM, meanwhile, has blamed the RSS for the attack.
Related News

A CPM worker was allegedly attacked by nine masked assailants on Nayanar road in Kannur on Monday, ANI reported. He was later admitted to the nearest hospital. Police suspect this to be a political attack. The CPM, meanwhile, has blamed the RSS for the attack.

Earlier this year, an RSS activist who was accused of killing a CPM worker was allegedly hacked to death by CPM men.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. A
    Abdul
    Jul 3, 2017 at 9:40 pm
    RSS/BJP Goons let free like mad dogs!!! RSS should be declared a terrorist organisation considering the number of murders they are committed. SC got the guts?
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jul 03: Latest News