CPM warns VS Achuthanandan against violating party discipline

CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo) CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo)

CPM central committee on Sunday decided to warn party veteran V S Achuthanandan on charges of violating the party discipline. A committee constituted by party politburo had enquired into repeated incidents of indiscipline by Achuthanandan, a former Kerala Chief Minister.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury told media that Achuthanandan was asked to comply with party discipline and air his opinions only in his party forum, which is the state committee. He would be an invitee at the state committee, but won’t have voting rights.

Achuthanandan wanted that he be included in the party state secretariat, a demand rejected by the central committee citing his age and party regulations. The state leadership was also against giving berth to the rebel in the secretariat.

The veteran had boycotted the state conference of the party held in Alappuzha in 2015, in protest against the criticism from the delegates. Since then, he was not included in the party state committee. Several times in the recent years, CPM had blamed Achuthanandan for frequent incidents of indiscipline.

Punishment for indiscipline is not new to the rebel CPM leader. On many occasions, he had been warned, censured and demoted in the party organisation. After the elections, Achuthanandan was rehabilitated as the chairman of the administrative reforms committee. The panel was formed only to enable the veteran leader to enjoy a Cabinet rank, which would help him to enjoy various facilities.