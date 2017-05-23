CPM too agrees: Emerging Dalit movement is a message to all political parties

Brinda karat said its next step is to reach out to other forces supportive of such struggles, and for the Left too to support and work along with these groups and organisations. (File photo) Brinda karat said its next step is to reach out to other forces supportive of such struggles, and for the Left too to support and work along with these groups and organisations. (File photo)

A day after young Dalit leader Chandrashekhar’s call for a struggle from Jantar Mantar, the Left parties agreed the emerging movement is a message for the entire political class. CPM leader Brinda Karat said there is anger against dominant political parties “who have done their politics in the name of Dalits and have betrayed the community”.

“Their anger is against saffron terror and those leaders who have used Dalit name to further their politics and not addressed any of the real issues which are both economic and social,” she said.

Senior CPI leader D Raja said the movement is not “apolitical”. “They might not have identified with any political party. But it doesn’t not mean it is apolitical. It is political. They have a message to convey, not only to the people of this country but to all political parties. They cannot be denied justice forever,” he said. He felt at a time when outfits like Hindu Yuva Vahini are becoming aggressive, “political parties will have to respond to the new situation. Their narrative should be different, their campaign should be different”.

Karat welcomed the movement. She said its next step is to reach out to other forces supportive of such struggles, and for the Left too to support and work along with these groups and organisations. “We are in touch with the movement and with the issues. Dalit Shoshit Mukti Manch, a platform in which many of our comrades are working… they were present and addressed them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now