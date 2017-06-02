Latest News
CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for 3 months after complaints over ‘lavish lifestyle’

According to reports, the 38-year-old parliamentarian uses hi-tech and expensive gadgets that do not go with the tenets of the party.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 2, 2017 4:48 pm
Ritabrata Banerjee, Ritabrata Banerjee suspended, CPI, CPI (M), Ritabrata Banerjee-CPI (M), lavish lifestyle, Rajya Sabha MP-Ritabrata Banerjee, india news, indian express Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee from the party for three months after complaints over his lifestyle, according to news agency ANI. According to reports, the 38-year-old parliamentarian uses hi-tech and expensive gadgets that do not go with the tenets of the party. Also, a three-member inquiry commission has reportedly been set up to probe into the allegations against Banerjee.

    A party with a difference.
