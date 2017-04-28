‘All secular parties must come together to combat BJP, RSS’

Surjya Kanta Mishra (File Photo) Surjya Kanta Mishra (File Photo)

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Thursday called all secular and democratic parties in the state to come together and build a platform to combat the “onslaught of BJP and RSS”. Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day party state committee meeting, Mishra said: “We believe that under the present circumstances in West Bengal, there is a need to build the broadest possible platform to combat the onslaught of BJP and RSS.”

“This has to be done with help of Congress and all other secular and democratic parties which want to join us in this fight. It is the responsibility of the Left parties to protect the rights of the people. The Trinamool Congress cannot be a part of it as it has helped strengthen BJP in West Bengal,” said Mishra “The Left leadership will work to unite all the parties and the people. Be it an individual, a party or a social organisation, all must come together to build this platform. BJP pose a challenge to us and we have to counter it,” the CPM state secretary added. In the Kanthi Dakshin Assembly bypoll, the BJP emerged second after registering 31 per cent vote share — a 22 per cent increase from the 2016 Assembly election in the same seat.

The Left Front witnessed a sharp decline in its vote share and emerged third, receiving only 10 per cent vote share. This has forced the CPM’s state leadership to call for self-introspection and formulate strategies to remain relevant in the state’s politics. With BJP fast becoming the main Opposition in the state, it remains uncertain whether joining hands with the Congress will change its fortunes.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the CPM — which currently boasts around 2,65,000 members — has decided to cancel the membership of inactive workers. “About 25 per cent of members in the party will get their membership cancelled for remaining inactive,” a senior CPM member said.

