Smart city, green city projects led to eviction of slum dwellers, says CPM

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra Thursday blamed the Centre’s smart city project and the state government’s green city project for the large-scale eviction of slum dwellers in various parts of the state. Mishra was speaking at a gathering in Rani Rashmoni Avenue, where evicted slum dwellers had Wednesday initiated a two-day sit-in demonstration demanding immediate rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, a seven-member delegation of slum dwellers met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and asked for his intervention. “Today there are 50 lakh slum dwellers in West Bengal. Soon, the figure will touch 1 crore thanks to policies adopted by central and state governments. The Centre’s smart city project and state government’s green city projects are the reasons why land sharks are having a free run in displacing large number of people who live in slums. The situation is same in villages and cities,” Mishra said.

“No eviction should take place without rehabilitating the slum dwellers. Priority should be given to restore their social security. If no such assurance is given by the ‘land gainers’, then hit the streets to snatch your rights,” Mishra added. Later, the slum dwellers took out a protest rally from Esplanade to College Square to conclude their agitation.