CPM rebukes P Jayarajan for ‘outgrowing’ party

P Jayarajan, the CPM’s Kannur district secretary in Kerala, on Monday dismissed reports of him walking out of the meeting of the party’s state committee after it rebuked him for promoting videos and songs that glorify and idolise him.

In a Facebook post written in Malayalam, Jayarajan said, “As a CPM worker, I believe the party that has helped me grow has the right to criticise me as well…criticism is required at every organisational level of the party. If there is no criticism, there is no Communist party.” He told the media that reports of him walking out in the middle of the state committee meeting are baseless.

The party’s state committee is learnt to have censured the Kannur district chief after a documentary and a music album ‘glorified’ him. Such actions do not reflect the principles and ethos of the CPM, the committee is said to have argued. There are fears within the party that Jayarajan, arguably the party’s most powerful in Kannur, is ‘outgrowing’ the CPM and subsequently in future could be detrimental to its prospects in the district.

Jayarajan, who started out as a worker of the SFI, the party’s student wing, has won multiple times from the Koothuparambu Assembly constituency, from where he belongs. He is known to be exceptionally popular among the district cadre of the party and has never shied away from taking on the RSS in Kannur. He is named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the murder of RSS activist Kathiroor Manoj. In 1999, the CPM strongman’s right hand was chopped off in an attack allegedly orchestrated by RSS workers in Kathiroor. Hauled away to the hospital by party workers, Jayarajan was rescued from the brink of death. His right hand was later sutured by doctors.

