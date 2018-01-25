CPM Politburo member Kodiyeri’s son defaulted on payment of Rs 13 crore, says Dubai businessman

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter)

IN A major embarrassment to the CPI(M), the party’s central leadership has received a complaint from a UAE businessmen alleging that its Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s elder son defaulted in repayment of about Rs 13 crore, which includes the borrowed amount, interest and legal charges.

In the complaint, Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, who has identified himself as the owner of Dubai-based Jaas Tourism LLC, has claimed that “there are over five criminal cases registered against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan in Dubai by Dubai Police and public prosecution so far”.

When contacted, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury told The Indian Express, “Nothing has come to me… If anything comes, then we will take it up”. But highly placed sources in the party said the CPI(M) had received the complaint earlier this month, and it was forwarded to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is also the party’s state secretary in Kerala.

The complaint, addressed to “whomsoever it may concern”, seeks “Indian government officials’ assistance for registering a formal complaint to formally arrest and extradite” Binoy, a “business partner” in Solv Management Consultancy FZE, a consultancy firm in Dubai. Almarzooqi has said that Binoy “absconded from Dubai after cheating my company and my partner”.

In his complaint dated January 5, Almarzooqi has said that Binoy is a friend of his partner at Jaas Tourism, identified as Rahul Krishnan. “Binoy… utilising his liberty in my company through Krishnan, borrowed money from our account holding banks for a mortgage loan of 313,200 dirham for buying a new vehicle AUDI A8 and agreed to pay on time all the EMIs… Thereafter, Binoy…requested Krishnan for financial help for his various business deals across UAE, India, KSA and Nepal and yet again borrowed an amount of 4.5 million dirham and guaranteed to repay back in full on or before June 10, 2016,” says the complaint.

Almarzooqi has alleged that Binoy defaulted on payment of EMIs for the vehicle, after which banks issued legal notices to his firm. “Before the committed date of repayment of the other loan amount… Binoy…escaped from the UEA to India,” he has said. “Later, I came to know that he had borrowed money not only from my company or Krishnan but from many banks and individuals in the UAE, and without repaying any of these liabilities, he had absconded from UAE to India. There are over five criminal cases registered against Binoy… in Dubai by Dubai Police and public prosecution so far as per my knowledge. This clearly indicates that his intention was not good while borrowing money/ while promising repayment,” he has said.

Almarzooqi has claimed that he filed a criminal case against Binoy in Dubai after his cheques bounced, adding that the “Dubai public prosecution proclaimed Binoy as a willful defaulter in UAE, (and the) court had asked us to file an Interpol request” to bring him back to the UAE. He has said his company initiated the procedure in the Dubai criminal court, so that the Interpol could serve a red warrant to their Indian counterparts to arrest him and bring him back to UAE.

When contacted, Binoy said he was not facing any case in Dubai. “I had borrowed 3 million UAE dirham from Jaas Tours in 2015 for my business requirements. Of that amount, I had given them back 2 million. But that company misused the cheques given by me, and last year they filed a case against me in a Dubai court, claiming that I had defaulted on payment of 3 million dirham. In fact, the outstanding amount was only 1 million dirham. Hence, I moved the court, which on November 4 last year, ordered me to pay a fine of 60,000 dirham. The issue was over with that court verdict,’’ he said.

Balakrishnan, who met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, told mediapersons that his son was not facing any case in Dubai. “He (Binoy) will answer the allegations. If there is any case, he will legally face it. The CPI(M) need not interfere in the issue as this is not a political matter involving the party,’’ he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App