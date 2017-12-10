CPM politburo meet: No political understanding with Congress, Prakash Karat faction insists

Sitaram Yechury (second from left) and Prakash Karat (centre) with Biman Bose, Surjya Kanta Mishra and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Sitaram Yechury (second from left) and Prakash Karat (centre) with Biman Bose, Surjya Kanta Mishra and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

It is down to semantics now. The CPM politburo began its two-day meeting to prepare a draft political resolution to be presented at its national conclave next year, but general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat and those close to him continued to differ on the wording and formulation over the party’s approach towards the Congress.

The politburo, in which the Karat faction has an upper hand, discussed the draft of the political resolution presented by Yechury and an alternative document tabled by the Karat faction. While Yechury’s draft ruled out any alliance or front with the Congress, sources said the Karat faction insisted the party should not even have any political understanding with the grand old party.

The party had in 2015 concluded that “the main direction of our attack should be against the BJP when it is in power but this cannot mean having an electoral understanding with the Congress”. Karat and Yechury both agree that the primary objective is to defeat the BJP and there is no divergence of views on the 2015 line either.

But given the changed situation, Yechury reportedly believes that some amount of cooperation with the Congress is inevitable. The anti-Karat faction said the argument that there should be no political understanding with the Congress is surprising.

“The CPM backed Congress’s Meira Kumar in the Presidential elections and Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the Vice-Presidential elections… those were political understandings,” a senior leader said.

Sources said the Yechury faction is agreeable to the formulation that the party will have not electoral alliance or front with the Congress, but argue the party will have to enter into local-level seat adjustments to ensure the defeat of the BJP. Though the documents presented by both Yechury and Karat argue in favour of prioritising political activities to defeat the RSS and the BJP, the difference was in the party’s approach in consolidating anti- BJP forces, including the Congress.

