CPM Politburo fails to reach consensus on 2019 Lok Sabha poll approach

The CPI(M) Politburo Sunday failed to arrive at a consensus on the party’s approach towards the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat sticking to their positions.

The Politburo, dominated by Karat’s supporters, refused to endorse a draft of the political resolution presented by Yechury.

Sources said nine out of the 16 members of the Politburo backed the Karat line — presented in a alternative document circulated by him and S Ramachandran Pillai — that there should be no electoral alliance, front or political understanding with the Congress in order to defeat the BJP. Yechury, sources said, at one point told them there was no “politics” or “logic” in their argument. There was no voting.

Of the six who backed Yechury’s draft political resolution, most are West bengal leaders. The CPI(M), relegated to third position in the last Assembly elections, is in dire straits in the state and the Bengal leadership had been arguing for tacit seat adjustments with the Congress.

“The Politburo discussed the Draft Political Report for the 22nd Congress. These discussions will now be placed for the Central Committee’s consideration at its forthcoming meeting from January 19 to 21, 2018, at Kolkata,” the CPI(M) said in a statement. Although the two sides agreed to work to narrow down the divergence in views and present one document before the central committee, the chances of it happening are slim.

In that event, two documents — one by general secretary Yechury and another by Karat and Pillai — would be discussed by the Central Committee next month. The draft of the political resolution has to be approved by the Central Committee, circulated among party cadre and then presented at the party’s once-in-three-years national conclave — the party congress — to be held in Hyderabad from April 18-22 next year.

Yechury is of the view that the party will need to have some tactical political understanding — which could lead to local-level seat adjustments — with the Congress without entering into a formal electoral alliance or a front, given the changed political situation. His argument is that the need of the hour is consolidation of secular forces against the BJP and RSS.

Karat agrees with Yechury that the BJP is the chief opponent in the present situation and the CPI(M)’s priority should be to defeat it, but there should not be any political understanding with Congress.

