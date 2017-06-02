CPM passes resolution seeking third term for Yechury in Rajya Sabha

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On the first day of a two-day state committee meeting, the CPM passed a resolution seeking another term for its general secretary Sitaram Yechury as a Rajya Sabha MP. Yechury’s second term in Rajya Sabha ends on August 18.

According to a senior party leader, most state committee members agreed to send Yechury to the Upper House for a third term. Now that the resolution has been passed, it is up to the CPM politburo to consider it. “This was discussed at the meeting and we have decided to send Yechury to Rajya Sabha again,” said a CPM state committee member on condition of anonymity. The Congress had earlier said that they would lend their support to Yechury if he was made an RS candidate.

Meanwhile, a report was submitted by district committees on the party’s ‘March to Nabanna’, which was held on May 22. CPM’s state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra discussed the report with state committee members. The meeting was presided over by senior CPM leader Biman Bose.

The state party leadership also reprimanded some district committees after getting reports that 50 per cent of registered party members did not take part in the agitation. It was also observed that the party had failed to organise a big rally following the ‘March to Nabanna’ to keep the pressure on the state government. The state committee meeting will conclude on Friday.

