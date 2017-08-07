CPM organises protest with kin of killed workers

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Jaitley’s visit was aimed at spreading false propaganda about Kerala’s law and order situation. (PTI Photo) CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Jaitley’s visit was aimed at spreading false propaganda about Kerala’s law and order situation. (PTI Photo)

On the day Union Minister Arun Jaitley visited the family of an RSS worker killed last week, allegedly by a gang owing allegiance to CPM, the ruling party organised a sit-in of family members of 21 CPM cadres who died in attacks allegedly carried out by RSS and BJP workers.

A poster at the sit-in outside Raj Bhavan said, “The Union Minister should hear our woes.’’ CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Jaitley’s visit was aimed at spreading false propaganda about Kerala’s law and order situation. He said Jaitley should realise that 21 CPM workers who died also have families. Jaitley and other Union ministers have proved that they are not ministers of the country, but of RSS, he said.

