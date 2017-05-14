CPI(M) minister questions quota, land reforms

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Source: twitter.com/KeralaTourism) Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Source: twitter.com/KeralaTourism)

AT A time the CPI(M) is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first Communist government formed in Kerala, which introduced the historical land reforms act, Kadakampally Surendran, senior party leader and Cooperation and Tourism Minister in the LDF government, on Saturday said that Brahmins in the state were victims of land reforms.

Objecting to the caste-based reservation system, Surendran also called for economic reservation for weaker sections in all communities.

Addressing a national meeting of a Brahmins’ organisation in Malappuram, Surendran said that by implementing land reforms, lakhs of acres owned by a few were handed over to thousands of landless people. But Brahmins, he said, were left to bear the brunt of it.

He said even 60 years later scores of people in the state do not have a piece of land for dwelling – and this landless population in Kerala includes Brahmins as well. “Economic reservation should be introduced irrespective of caste. Every community has a section of people that is rich, and another just as poor (as the other community),’’ he said.

The minister’s opinions on land reforms and the quota system are likely to trigger a debate, as the CPI(M) is still arguing for caste-based reservation.

The CPI(M) has always considered land reforms as one of the major contributions of the party in the development of modern Kerala. Last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had hailed land reforms ushered in by the first Communist government. He had said that the move had paved way for the present economic and social well-being of the people of Kerala.

