CPM meeting to decide on Yechury fate in Rajya Sabha

The CPM central committee will on Tuesday take a final decision on its West Bengal unit’s demand for a third term in the Rajya Sabha for general secretary Sitaram Yechury in what is seen by many as a virtual trial of strength by the Yechury and Prakash Karat’s factions ahead of the national conclave of the party next year.

With the Politburo deciding against a third term to Yechury, the Bengal leadership on Monday demanded in the Central Committee that the issue of the Rajya Sabha election to six seats from the state be discussed by the committee.

Sources indicated that Kerala veteran V S Achuthanandan could demand that Yechury be sent to the Rajya Sabha again, arguing that the party needs a powerful voice in the Parliament at a time Opposition parties have joined hands to take on the BJP.

The Kerala unit is opposed to CPM taking the Congress’s support in Bengal to send Yechury to the House. Yechury, however, will tell the Central Committee that he doesn’t want a third term.

