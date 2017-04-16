CPM, Left to attend DMK meet on Tamil Nadu farmers

THE TAMIL Nadu unit of CPI(M) has decided to attend an all-party meeting convened by main opposition party DMK to discuss problems of farmers in the wake of an agitation by debt-ridden farmers from the state at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

With the CPI and VCK — a pro-Dalit party in alliance with the Left — already having announced their participation, and an internal crisis slowly destabilising the ruling AIADMK, CPI(M)’s decision to join the meeting has given a fresh lease of life to the People’s Welfare Front (PWF), a third front compromising Left and Dalit parties. The CPI(M)’s refusal to attend a similar meeting called by the DMK to discuss the Cauvery issue last October had led to cracks in the PWF.

With CPI(M) joining in, the DMK is expected to mobilise the entire opposition in the state against the AIADMK — and also against the BJP-led Central government.

On Saturday, CPI(M) state secretary G Ramakrishnan confirmed that the party’s executive council has decided to participate in the meeting. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan asserted that the party’s support for the meet was in the larger interest of the state, and is “beyond electoral politics and alliances”.

Thirumavalavan also criticised opposition parties that have refused, or are reluctant, to join the meet and called it a “dangerous” trend when there are pressing issues needs to be discussed by all parties.

