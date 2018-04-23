CPM leader writes to PM Modi: Recall Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka/Files) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka/Files)

The CPM’s Tamil Nadu state secretary K Balakrishnan Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention to recall Governor Banwarilal Purohit after his name cropped up in the case of a woman teacher allegedly asking students to become sexually intimate with a senior official of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The letter referred to the leaked audio tape of a conversation between the main accused Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in a college under the university, and a student, in which she appears to be coercing the student to become sexually intimate with the senior official. Nirmala was also heard referring to the Governor in the leaked audio.

The letter says the teacher’s “discreet way of telling the girls about the carnal needs of the higher officials and other personal comments such as that the ‘Governor is not an old man’ revealed their plans.”

Demanding the immediate removal of Purohit from the Governor’s post, Balakrishnan said there is a big criminal network in operation and that there is a strong doubt that the present Governor, his office and many higher officials of higher education department and certain other universities of Tamil Nadu may have had a hand in this sort of activity. “The Governor’s office itself being embroiled in a controversy is intolerable. We reiterate that the PM of the country should immediately intervene to recall the Governor…” he wrote.

