Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son faces travel ban in Dubai

CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son is facing a ban on travel out of Dubai on account of a financial fraud case pending against him in the UAE, it was revealed. Last month, the CPM central leadership received a complaint from Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, identified as the director of Dubai-based Jaas Tourism LCC, that Balakrishnan’s elder son Binoy had defaulted on repayment of Rs 13 crore and Dubai police had already registered cases against him.

Distancing itself from the matter, saying the party was involved in it, the CPM then claimed that Binoy was not facing any case in Dubai.

When the complaint appeared in the media, Binoy was in Kerala and claimed there was no ban on him travelling to Dubai. However, now it appears that Binoy, who has been in the UAE since 2003, can’t travel out of Dubai. Binoy’s brother Bineesh told media on Monday that as a case against him (Binoy) is pending in court, he cannot move out of Dubai. “It is unwarranted to drag the name of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan into the controversy. There is a bid to take the responsibility of the case to our father,’’ he said. Bineesh said his brother was facing a case for only Rs 1.72 crore. On the travel ban, Bineesh said, “Let him be there. He has nothing urgent to do in Kerala.”

A translated legal note issued to Binoy from a professional document translator in Dubai also attested to the travel ban. The note, translated to Binoy by Al Basha Translation, stated that the travel ban has been issued against him. Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary, did not respond on the issue. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Balakrishnan should quit the post, taking moral responsibility for the matter involving his son in Dubai. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said people of Kerala have the right to know about the business activity undertaken by Balakrishnan’s sons in the Gulf.

