CPM, JD(U) slam govt on cash ordinance route

The opposition on Wednesday questioned the government move to promulgate an ordinance to make possession of old currency notes, beyond a threshold amount, a penal offence which could attract a monetary fine. While the CPM slammed the government for taking the ordinance route, parties like the JD(U) questioned the imposition of penalty.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government is adopting “backdoor” method as it was afraid of facing Parliament. “Why didn’t they bring it in the winter session of Parliament. They waited till the winter session is over and now they are promulgating this ordinance… what is the meaning of it… It will have to come back to Parliament,” he told The Indian Express.

“It was inevitable for the government to bring the ordinance or else the demonetisation move would not be legal… in actual practice, they should have amended the law concerned when Parliament was in session (to validate the December 30 deadline)….There is no need for taking the ordinance route,” he said.

JDU general secretary K C Tyagi asked the Prime Minister the rationale behind promulgating such an ordinance when the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, in his own words, will become “worthless pieces of papers” after December 30. “I want to ask the Prime Minister, why penalise people for keeping those worthless pieces of paper,” said Tyagi.