CPM executive meeting: Ritabrata Banerjee likely to get clean chit

CPM Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee is likely to get a clean chit from his party over his alleged attempts to influence the employer of a party supporter earlier this month. Party sources said the MP was only cautioned during a party meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, Banerjee was asked to speak in his defence following the allegation made by a 24-year-old CPM supporter.

The MP is alleged to have contacted the said person’s employer following comments made on a photograph uploaded on social media.

The supporter claims he had questioned the source of MP’s funds to buy certain expensive items he was seen sporting in the photograph.

Banerjee, at the meeting, said he was falsely implicated in the case. He had earlier written to CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra stating his version and claiming innocence.

“He said someone within the party was trying to malign his image. Today the state leadership only cautioned him and no action has been taken against him so far,” said a CPM state secretariat member, who was present at the meeting.

“Our general secretary Sitaram Yechury will attend the day two of the state committee meeting and the entire matter will be placed before him. The final decision will be taken tomorrow in his presence,” the CPM leader added. Party insiders said Banerjee is likely to get a second chance due to his clean image prior to this controversy.

Meanwhile, the issue of renewing the membership of party workers was discussed in the state committee meeting. The general proposition was to rid the party of inactive members. However, such measures will be taken after the renewal of party membership.