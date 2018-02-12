CPM elects new North 24 Parganas secy to replace ailing party leader

On 28 January 2012, Gautam Deb was unanimously elected as the secretary of party’s North 24-Parganas district committee, succeeding veteran leader Amitava Bose. (Representational Image) On 28 January 2012, Gautam Deb was unanimously elected as the secretary of party’s North 24-Parganas district committee, succeeding veteran leader Amitava Bose. (Representational Image)

The CPM on Sunday elected Mrinal Chakraborty as its new North 24 Parganas district secretary, replacing ailing party leader Gautam Deb. The party also formed a 70-member-strong new district committee. CPM had recently had elected Kallol Majumdar as its Kolkata district committee secretary. Sources said the party is focused on giving charge to young and active party leaders and relieving ailing and aged leaders from active party affairs. However, party sources said that Deb had asked the party to relieve him of his duties, citing his ailing health.

“Gautam da has been shouldering a lot of responsibilities despite his ailing health. It will be unfair to once again ask him to take charge of party affairs,” said a CPM state secretariat member on condition of anonymity.

On 28 January 2012, Deb was unanimously elected as the secretary of party’s North 24-Parganas district committee, succeeding veteran leader Amitava Bose. Chakraborty is a CPM state committee member and is known as the party’s peasant wing leader. He is known to be close to Deb and has been a popular face in North 24 Parganas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App